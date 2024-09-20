Hezbollah chief admits 'unprecedented' blow in device blasts

Hezbollah's leader acknowledged Thursday that his group had suffered an "unprecedented" blow when thousands of operatives' communication devices exploded across Lebanon in deadly attacks it blamed on Israel.

In his first speech since the attacks, which killed 37 people and wounded nearly 3,000 across two days, Hassan Nasrallah struck a defiant tone, vowing that Israel would face retribution.

Even as he delivered his televised address, Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier over Beirut.

Describing the attacks as a "massacre" and a possible "act of war", Nasrallah said Israel would face "tough retribution and just punishment, where it expects it and where it does not".

Israel has not commented on the attacks in which Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in supermarkets, on streets and at funerals, plunging the country into panic.