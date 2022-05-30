Amnesty urges UAE to free 10 inmates kept beyond sentences

Amnesty International on Monday urged the United Arab Emirates to "immediately" release 10 men who it said were being arbitrarily detained beyond their jail sentences.

They were being kept in detention "on the pretext of 'counter-extremism counselling'", according to Amnesty.

The 10 UAE citizens were among 69 nationals arrested in 2012 and jailed in 2013 for up to 15 years on charges of plotting to overthrow the government.