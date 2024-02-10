Israel PM orders army to prepare to evacuate civilians from Gaza's Rafah

The city is the last major population centre in the Gaza Strip that Israeli troops have yet to enter but is also the main point of entry for desperately needed relief supplies.

Netanyahu told military officials on Friday to "submit to the cabinet a combined plan for evacuating the population and destroying the battalions" of Hamas militants holed up in Rafah, his office said.

The US State Department said it does not support a ground offensive in Rafah, warning that, if not properly planned, such an operation risks "disaster".

The United States is Israel's main international backer, providing it with billions of dollars in military aid.

But in a sign of his growing frustration with Israel's leadership, President Joe Biden issued his strongest criticism yet of the conduct of the war, describing the retaliation for Hamas's 7-October attack as going too far.

"I'm of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top," the US president said.

"There are a lot of innocent people who are starving... in trouble and dying, and it's got to stop."