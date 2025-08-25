Gaza civil defence reports 42 killed in Israeli attacks

Attacks were also reported elsewhere across the territory, he said, with the "total tally currently rising to 42 dead".

The army did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the figure.

"The situation is extremely dangerous... Each day, each minute, there are bombings, martyrs, death and blood -- we can't take it anymore," Al-Sabra resident Ibrahim Al-Shurafa told AFP, explaining strikes and shelling were ongoing.

"We don't know where to go. Death follows us everywhere," he added.