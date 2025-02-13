Syria’s top diplomat to attend Paris transition talks

Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani is to attend an international conference in Paris on Thursday on the political transition after Islamist-led rebels seized power from president Bashar al-Assad in December.

The trip will be the first such official visit to Europe for talks by the top diplomat of post-Assad Syria after he attended the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.

Envoys from Syria’s northern neighbour Turkey, which backed the group that ousted Assad, and several Gulf nations are also to attend the event to discuss security and economic challenges to rebuilding the country.