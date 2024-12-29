Israeli military says Gaza hospital chief held in raid

Israel's military on Saturday said a hospital director is being held as a suspected Hamas militant after a north Gaza raid the World Health Organization said left the area's last major health facility emptied of patients and staff.

The military said the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hossam Abu Safiyeh, is being held for questioning, on suspicion of "being a Hamas terrorist operative", and that the raid is now over.

Gaza health officials and the WHO earlier Saturday said the raid forced the hospital in Beit Lahia out of service and led to Abu Safiyeh's detention.

Also Saturday, the military said it intercepted two projectiles fired at Israel from northern Gaza, a rare attack more than 14 months into Israel's war with the Palestinian militants, whose top leaders have been killed.

Since 6 October, Israeli operations in Gaza have focused on the north, where they say their land and air offensive aims to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

"The situation is catastrophic," said Ammar al-Barsh, 50, a resident of Jabalia, near Beit Lahia. "There is no medical service, no ambulances and no civil defence in the north."

Israel's military says it has killed hundreds of militants since 6 October, while rescuers in the area say thousands of civilians have died.