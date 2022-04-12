Clashes rock West Bank as Palestinian attacker killed in Israel

Israeli troops launched a fourth day of operations around Jenin after an assailant from the flashpoint district shot and killed three people in a Tel Aviv bar last week in the latest of a spate of attacks that have stunned the Jewish state.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett -- who warned in response that there would "not be limits for this war" -- overnight visited the Tel Aviv shooting scene and vowed: "We will not let our enemy stop our lives.

"We will continue to live our lives and at the same time we will fight where they are located, in their bases, at their source -- and, please God, we will win."

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said "clashes erupted" for a fourth day between young Palestinian men and Israeli soldiers "who fired live bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at them".

The Israeli army said its "soldiers responded with live ammunition toward suspects who hurled explosive devices at them, as well as toward armed suspects in the area".

"Soldiers and other security forces apprehended 20 wanted terror suspects during the night and early morning."