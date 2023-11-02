Israel's Netanyahu faces reckoning over Hamas disaster

Facing trial on corruption charges, which he denies, his popularity had already been dented by a bitter battle over plans to curb the powers of the Supreme Court, which brought hundreds of thousands of Israelis to the streets for months.

For now, political consequences have been put on hold as Israeli jets carry out airstrikes the Gaza health ministry says have killed more than 8,000 Palestinians and Israeli tanks have smashed their way deep into the blockaded enclave.

But much will depend on the result of the operation, whose declared aim is to destroy Hamas forever and whether his own party will continue to support him in the face of the increasingly loud calls for change.

'The Government Must Deliver,' His Ally Says

"I'm not concerned about the polls, I am concerned about delivery of results and I think Prime Minister Netanyahu and the government must deliver," said Danny Danon, a former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations and a member of Netanyahu's ruling Likud party in parliament.

"We have seen too many cycles in the past where pressure forced the government not to complete the mission and to leave Hamas in power," he said.

"If the government will not deliver what it promised which is the eradication of Hamas, I am sure it will not be accepted - not by the public and not by the political system."