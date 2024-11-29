Syria jihadists, allies cut key highway as escalating violence kills around 200

Jihadist fighters cut the Damascus to Aleppo highway on Thursday during an offensive that a monitor says killed around 200, including civilians hit by Russian air force strikes.

A day earlier, jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions launched a surprise attack on government-held areas of northern Aleppo province, triggering the fiercest fighting in years, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The toll in ongoing battles "has risen to 182, including 102 fighters from HTS", 19 from allied factions "and 61 regime forces and allied groups", said the Observatory.

"Russian air strikes on the Aleppo countryside killed 19 civilians on Thursday," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Observatory, adding that another civilian had been killed in Syrian army shelling a day earlier.

Russia is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and first intervened in Syria's civil war in 2015, turning the momentum of the conflict in favour of the president, whose forces once only controlled a fifth of the country.