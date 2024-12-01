Ex-minister Yaalon accuses Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Gaza

Israel’s former defence minister Moshe Yaalon on Saturday accused the Israeli army of “ethnic cleansing” in the Gaza Strip, sparking an outcry in the country.

“The road we are being led down is conquest, annexation and ethnic cleansing,” Yaalon said in an interview on the private DemocratTV channel.

Pressed on the “ethnic cleansing” appraisal, he continued: “What is happening there? There is no more Beit Lahia, no more Beit Hanoun, the army intervenes in Jabalia and in reality the land is being cleared of Arabs.”

The north of the Gaza Strip, which includes the areas Yaalon mentioned, has been the target of an Israeli offensive since 6 October aimed at preventing the Palestinian militant group Hamas from regrouping.