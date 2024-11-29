Iran holds nuclear talks with Europeans as tensions ratchet up

Iran was to hold talks with Britain, France and Germany in Geneva on Friday over its nuclear programme, less than two months before Donald Trump returns as US president.

The meeting is shrouded in discretion, with the countries' foreign ministries giving away few details on what they will discuss -- or even where the talks are taking place.

Iranian diplomat Majid Takht-Ravanchi, the political deputy to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, will represent Iran in Friday's talks, which follow on from a meeting in New York in September.

Laying the groundwork on Thursday, Takht-Ravanchi and deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Kazem Gharibabadi met with Enrique Mora, deputy secretary general of the European Union's foreign affairs arm.

Mora said on X that they held a "frank exchange... on Iran's military support to Russia that has to stop, the nuclear issue that needs a diplomatic solution, regional tensions (important to avoid further escalation from all sides) and human rights".

Friday's meeting takes place in the context of extreme tension in the Middle East between Iran and its allies, and Israel.