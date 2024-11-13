UN nuclear chief heads to Iran for crucial talks

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is set to visit Tehran on Wednesday for crucial talks on Iran’s nuclear programme, warning just ahead of his trip that room for manoeuvre is narrowing.

His visit comes only two days after the defence minister of Iran’s nemesis Israel warned the Islamic republic was “more exposed than ever to strikes on its nuclear facilities”.

Israel has long accused Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, a claim Tehran denies.

The two countries have traded missile strikes this year, as tensions soar over Israel’s war on Iran’s allies, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The strikes have brought to the surface their years-long shadow war and fuelled fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

“The margins for manoeuvre are beginning to shrink,” Grossi said in an interview with AFP ahead of his visit, adding that “it is imperative to find ways to reach diplomatic solutions”.