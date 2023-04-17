Eid likely to be held in Saudi Arabia on 22 April

Eid -ul-Fitr is likely to be held in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as there is no possibility to sight Shawwal crescent in the Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Saudi Gazette reports quoting International Astronomical Centre.

The Abu Dhabi-based astronomical body said in a statement on its Twitter account that said that its prediction is based on astronomical information and that the exact date of the Eid will only be confirmed by the concerned authorities based on the sighting of the new moon.