Eid likely to be held in Saudi Arabia on 22 April

Eid -ul-Fitr is likely to be held in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as there is no possibility to sight Shawwal crescent in the Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Saudi Gazette reports quoting International Astronomical Centre.
The Abu Dhabi-based astronomical body said in a statement on its Twitter account that said that its prediction is based on astronomical information and that the exact date of the Eid will only be confirmed by the concerned authorities based on the sighting of the new moon.
“Sighting the crescent next Thursday is not possible with the naked eye from anywhere in the Arab and Islamic worlds. Seeing the crescent on Thursday is not possible with a telescope in most Arab countries, with the exception of parts of West Africa starting from Libya, and therefore Saturday will most probably be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr,” it said in the statement.
As for countries that require correct sighting with the naked eye only or correct local vision with a telescope, they are expected to continue observe fasting to complete 30 days, and therefore Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Saturday for them, the center added.