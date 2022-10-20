The bold tactics that have kept Iran protests going

Flashmob-style protests, images beamed onto tower blocks, water fountains dyed blood-red: young Iranians armed with little more than their phones have adopted a slew of tactics to give demonstrations over Mahsa Amini's death staying power.

The protest movement is showing it can go the distance more than one month after it sprung up, in spite of a crackdown by the security forces that has cost at least 122 lives.

The protests erupted in response to the death of Amini, 22, after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic republic's strict dress code.

Women have led the charge, discarding and burning their headscarves, marching and chanting "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator", actions copied around the world.