Israel army says intercepts drones launched from east
The Israeli military said it intercepted three drones approaching from the east on Thursday evening within an hour, including two believed to have been launched from Yemen.
Two of the drones were intercepted over the Mediterranean, the military said, without providing further details.
Yemen’s Huthis, who control Sanaa, have fired missiles and drones toward Israel since war broke out in Gaza in October 2023. They describe the attacks as acts of solidarity with Gazans.
The Iran-backed rebels have also targeted ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, prompting retaliatory strikes by the United States and, on occasion, Britain.
Israel has also struck Huthi targets in Yemen, including in the capital.
Since the Gaza war began, the Huthis have launched about 40 surface-to-surface missiles toward Israel, most of which were intercepted, the Israeli army said.
The military also reported the launch of about 320 drones, with more than 100 intercepted by Israeli air defences.
Another pro-Iran group, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, has also claimed similar attacks on Israel since the Gaza conflict erupted.
The war began on 7 October, 2023, when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.