Israel army says intercepts drones launched from east

The Israeli military said it intercepted three drones approaching from the east on Thursday evening within an hour, including two believed to have been launched from Yemen.

Two of the drones were intercepted over the Mediterranean, the military said, without providing further details.

Yemen’s Huthis, who control Sanaa, have fired missiles and drones toward Israel since war broke out in Gaza in October 2023. They describe the attacks as acts of solidarity with Gazans.