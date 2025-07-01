Netanyahu to visit White House as Gaza truce pressure mounts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House next week for talks with President Donald Trump, a US official said Monday, as Washington ramps up the pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The 7 July visit—Netanyahu’s third since Trump returned to power in January—comes after Trump said that he hoped for a truce in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory within a week.

A Trump administration official confirmed the visit to AFP on condition of anonymity.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that Netanyahu had “expressed interest” in a meeting with Trump and that both sides were “working on a date.

“This has been a priority for the president since he took office, to end this brutal war in Gaza,” Leavitt told reporters in a briefing.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the images that have come out from both Israel and Gaza throughout this war, and the president wants to see it end.”