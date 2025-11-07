Trump says expects int'l stabilisation force in Gaza 'very soon'

President Donald Trump said Thursday he expects a US-coordinated international stabilisation force to be on the ground in Gaza "very soon," following two years of war in the territory between Israel and Hamas.

The multinational force -- likely to include troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates -- is part of Trump's post-war governance plan for Gaza.

The plan helped lead to a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group on 10 October, but the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has not abated.