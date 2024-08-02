Iran, allies ready Israel response as funerals held for militant leaders

Iran and its regional allies vowed retaliation on Thursday for the deaths of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, raising regional tensions as mourners filled Tehran's city centre calling for revenge.

A public funeral was held for Hamas's political chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital where he was killed early Wednesday in an attack which Israel has not commented on.

Haniyeh's body was then flown to Qatar, where he had resided and where he is to be laid to rest on Friday, when his group called for a "day of furious rage" in the Palestinian territories and across the region.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, addressing the funeral of the Lebanese group's top military commander, said Israel and "those who are behind it must await our inevitable response" to Fuad Shukr's and Haniyeh's killings within hours of each other.

"You do not know what red lines you crossed," Nasrallah said, addressing Israel, a day after Shukr was killed in a strike in south Beirut.