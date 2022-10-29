Iran trial opens for five facing death penalty over protests

"The first hearing of a number of defendants from the recent riots opened this morning at Tehran's revolutionary tribunal," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.
Charges have been filed against more than 1,000 individuals in provinces across Iran in connection to the protests, the judiciary said on Wednesday.
Mizan reported that an individual identified as Mohammad Ghobadlou was charged in Tehran with "corruption on earth", an offence punishable by death, for "attacking police with a car, which resulted in the death of one officer and the injury of five others".
Another of the five, Saeed Shirazi, faces the same charge for "inciting people to commit crimes against the country's security", Mizan said.
The three others, identified as Saman Seyedi, Mohammad Boroghani and Mohsen Rezazadeh, have all been accused of "moharebeh", which means "war against God" -- a charge that can also carry a death sentence.