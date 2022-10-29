Iran trial opens for five facing death penalty over protests

The trial of five Iranians charged with offences that can carry capital punishment over protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death opened Saturday in Tehran, the judiciary's news website said.

The Islamic republic has witnessed a wave of protests over the death of 22-year-old Amini on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.

The street violence, which authorities have dubbed "riots", has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among demonstrators but also among the security forces.

Hundreds of protesters including women have been arrested.