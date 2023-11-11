A child killed on average every 10 minutes in Gaza, says WHO chief

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan told the Security Council that Israel had created a taskforce to establish hospitals in southern Gaza. On 12 October, Israel ordered some 1.1 million people in Gaza to move south ahead of its ground invasion.

"Israel is in advanced talks with the United Arab Emirates, with the ICRC and with other European countries regarding the establishment of field-hospital and floating-hospital ships," Erdan said. "Israel facilitated the Jordanian airdrop of medical aid to hospitals in northern Gaza."

"Sadly, Israel is doing far more for the well-being of Gazans than the WHO or any other UN body," he said.

The United States is working to try and get fuel to hospitals in Gaza, said deputy US ambassador to the UN Robert Wood, stressing that civilian and humanitarian facilities must be respected and protected under international law.

Wood said Hamas had been using civilians as human shields.