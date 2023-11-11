Gaza death toll reaches 11,000

Fighting raged in Gaza on Thursday nearly five weeks after Hamas's shock October 7 attack triggered a furious response from Israel aimed at destroying the Islamist militant group.

About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel in the attack, according to Israeli officials.

In Gaza, upwards of 11,000 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed in the war, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory has said.

Here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

Israel revises down death toll

Israel revised down the death toll from last month's Hamas attacks in southern Israel from 1,400 to about 1,200, according to a foreign ministry spokesman.

"This is an updated estimate," ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told AFP.