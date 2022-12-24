Iran to retry rapper and protester reportedly on death row

Iran's supreme court has ordered the retrial of two men, including a Kurdish rapper, who were reportedly sentenced to death over protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death, the judiciary said Saturday.

Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women.

Iran this month executed two people in connection with the protests. It has sentenced another 11 people to death. One of them, Mahan Sadrat, won an appeal against the ruling earlier this week.

On Saturday the judiciary's Mizan Online website said the Kurdish rapper Saman Seydi -- also known as Saman Yasin -- and another protester, Mohammad Ghobadlou, would be retried.