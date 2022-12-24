Iran to retry rapper and protester reportedly on death row

"The supreme court has accepted the appeal of two defendants of recent riots against the verdict issued by the revolutionary court," Mizan said, referring to Seydi and Ghobadlou.
Rights groups outside Iran have said both had been facing the death penalty based on accusations of involvement in the protests.
Mizan did not specify the verdicts, but confirmed both were charged with offences punishable by death.
Ghobadlou was charged in Tehran with "corruption on earth" for "attacking police with a car, which resulted in the death of one officer and the injury of five others", while Seydi was accused of "moharebeh", which means "enmity against God".
Rights groups said the rapper had been accused of firing a pistol three times into the air during the demonstrations.
Saturday's announcement comes three days after Mizan said the supreme court had ordered the retrial of Sadrat, who had been sentenced to death after being convicted of capital offences during the protests.
Iran has arrested thousands of people over the unrest in which the authorities say more than 200 people have been killed, including dozens of security personnel.
Foreign-based rights groups say the security forces have killed more than 450 people in a crackdown on the movement.
The Islamic republic has already executed two young men over the protests.