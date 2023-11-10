Deadly Israeli strike hit another Gaza hospital: Hamas

Palestinians said a deadly strike on Friday hit Gaza's largest hospital compound as medical facilities sheltering tens of thousands were caught in intense combat between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza's Hamas government, which reported a death toll of 13, and the director of Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital blamed Israeli forces for the strike. Israel did not immediately comment.

Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya reported two people were killed and 10 wounded in a strike that he said hit the compound's maternity ward.

A Hamas government statement added that dozens were wounded in an Israeli strike on the hospital compound, giving a toll AFP was not immediately able to independently verify.