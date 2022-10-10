Iran seizes passport of star footballer Ali Daei for backing protests

Daei, 52, was one of Iran's first players to compete in a European league, having played in the Bundesliga, first with Arminia Bielefeld before joining Bayern Munich then Hertha Berlin.

Hertha on Sunday tweeted that it was "dismayed looking at the current situation in Iran. Our former player Ali Daei is no longer permitted to leave the country because he has come out in favour of women's rights."

In remarks to the sports website Varzesh3 on Sunday, Daei's brother Mohammad said: "Ali has given his whole life to raise the flag of Iran, he loves the country and its people and always speaks the truth.