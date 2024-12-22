In ruined homes, Palestinians recall Assad's torture

School lessons ended in Syria's biggest Palestinian refugee camp on 18 October, 2012, judging by the date still chalked up on the board more than a decade later.

"I am playing football"; "She is eating an apple"; "The boys are flying a kite" are written in English.

Outside, the remaining children in the Damascus suburb of Yarmuk now play among the shattered ruins left by Syria's years of civil war.

And as the kids chase through clouds of concrete dust, a torture victim -- freed from jail this month when rebels toppled Bashar al-Assad's government -- hobbles through the rubble.

"Since I left the prison until now, I sleep one or two hours max," 30-year-old Mahmud Khaled Ajaj told AFP.

Since 1957, Yarmuk has been a 2.1-square-kilometre (519-acre) "refugee camp" for Palestinians displaced by the founding of the modern Israeli state.