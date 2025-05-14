Strikes kill 29 in Gaza as hostage release talks ongoing

Gaza rescuers said at least 29 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday as negotiations took place in Qatar for the release of hostages still held in the war-battered territory.

"At least 25 martyrs were killed and dozens wounded" in Jabalia, in northern Gaza, while another four people were killed in a strike on the southern city of Khan Yunis, civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Mohammad Awad, an emergency doctor in north Gaza's Indonesian Hospital, told AFP that shortages meant his department could not properly handle the flow of wounded from the Jabalia strike.

"The hospital could not accommodate the wounded. There are not enough beds, no medicine, and no means for surgical or medical treatment, which leaves doctors unable to save many of the injured who are dying due to lack of care", he said.