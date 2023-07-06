Missing Israeli-Russian academic held in Iraq: Israeli PM's office

An Israeli-Russian academic who had been missing in Iraq for months is being held by the pro-Iran armed faction Kataeb Hezbollah, the Israeli prime minister's office announced on Wednesday.

Kataeb Hezbollah is a powerful faction of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi, Iran-backed former paramilitaries that were integrated into the Iraqi security forces in recent years.

"Elizabeth Tsurkov is still alive and we hold Iraq responsible for her safety and well-being," a statement released by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.