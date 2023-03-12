Iran confirms death sentence for Swedish-Iranian dissident

Iran's judiciary on Sunday confirmed a death sentence for a Swedish-Iranian dissident for "terrorism" over two years since his disappearance at an airport in Turkey, the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

Habib Chaab has been held in Iran since October 2020 after he vanished during a visit to Turkey and was put on trial in Tehran -- which does not recognise dual nationality.

Chaab, who was found guilty on charges of "corruption on earth" and the formation of a rebel group, was sentenced to death on 6 December.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that Iran's Supreme Court had upheld the ruling.