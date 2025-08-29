Israeli minister calls to annex Gaza if Hamas doesn't surrender

Under Smotrich's proposal, Hamas would be given an ultimatum to surrender, disarm and release the hostages still held in Gaza since the group's October 2023 attack that triggered the war.

If Hamas refuses, Smotrich said Israel should annex a section of the territory each week for four weeks, bringing most of the Gaza Strip under full Israeli control.

According to Smotrich, Palestinians would first be told to move south in Gaza, followed by Israel imposing a siege on the territory's north and centre to defeat any remaining Hamas militants there, and ending with annexation.

"This can be achieved in three to four months," he said.