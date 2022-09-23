Death toll mounts in Iran protests as online services cut

At least 17 people have been killed as popular unrest flared Thursday across Iran over the death in custody of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, local media reported, as online services were cut in a security crackdown.

Amini, 22, died last week after her arrest by the Islamic republic's feared morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab headscarf in an "improper" way, and news of her death sparked widespread outrage.

Protesters have been heard shouting "death to the dictator" and "woman, life, freedom" in video footage shared widely online during the biggest wave of demonstrations to rock the country in almost three years.