Tankers struck in Hormuz, as Iran says held talks with mediator Qatar
Two tankers were attacked on Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz, at the heart of the conflict between Iran and the United States, a maritime monitor said, as Tehran announced a visit from mediator Qatar.
Negotiations between the US and Iran to end their war have stalled, months after it began with US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic in late February.
The Strait of Hormuz has become the focus of the stalemated conflict, with Iran continuing in its efforts to blockade the waterway and targeting vessels that cross without its authorisation.
The US military, meanwhile, has been escorting ships through the strategic strait, which carried one-fifth of the world's oil before the war, and maintains its own counterblockade of Iranian ports.
Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday that a Qatari delegation visited Tehran the previous evening and "held two hours of talks", without providing details.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: "The ongoing talks in the region must be given a chance, and the blockade must be lifted rationally."
"Our position is clear: as long as Iran's demands are not met, the discussion on the Strait of Hormuz and its opening is pointless," he said, quoted by state television.
"At the same time, we have always affirmed our readiness for dialogue, just as we are ready to defend ourselves."
Iran's conditions have included ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting oil sanctions and ending the US counter-blockade of Iranian ports.
Iran says shot down drone
On Saturday, British maritime agency UKMTO said: "A tanker transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz has been hit on the stern by an unknown projectile."
"There are no reported casualties at this time," it added, saying that another tanker was struck in its engine room.
Iran's army on Saturday said a ship was on fire after hitting a mine in the strait.
"Before noon today, a violating oil tanker that had entered a restricted zone east of the Strait of Hormuz caught fire after striking a naval mine," Iran's army naval forces said in a statement carried by state TV.
The tanker "had its identification and navigation systems switched off, in defiance of issued warnings and maritime transit regulations", it added.
In recent weeks, Tehran has made multiple announcements saying ships have caught fire in the strait, often claiming they struck mines.
But the US military recently said it had cleared all mines from the main routes through the waterway.
US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the region, said last month that it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil via Hormuz since the summer.
Iran said on Saturday it shot down a US drone over Qeshm Island in the strait, according to state TV.
American fighter jets struck an Iranian missile site on Qeshm last Tuesday, according to a US military official.
'Clear red lines'
In August, Washington announced what it called an "economic asphyxiation" campaign on Iran aimed at curbing its trade and financial flows.
On Saturday, Gharibabadi said, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency, that "we consider the economic blockade an act of war and we will take all necessary measures to lift it".
"We have made this known to the other parties, including the mediators", he added, saying "the United States was aware of this."
In an interview published on Saturday by the state-run Iran Daily newspaper, Araghchi reiterated that Tehran would not allow its stockpiles of enriched uranium to leave the country.
The Iranian nuclear programme is one of the major issues in Iranian-American relations. Western nations accuse Iran of seeking a bomb, though Tehran insists the programme is entirely civilian in nature.
"I believe a solution can be found, but we have clear red lines: the material will not be taken out of the country," Araghchi said.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, said US and Israeli strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure had worsened energy problems ahead of winter.
"The attack on the country's gas infrastructure has aggravated the situation, and we should therefore expect difficulties this winter," he was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.
Mohammad Allahdad, head of Iran's national electricity company, told state TV that the country will impose rolling power cuts from Sunday.
"Given the country's fuel supply conditions, the electricity sector will be forced to impose distribution restrictions," he said on Saturday.