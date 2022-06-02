In Iraq, centuries-old black community still on the margins

Adnan Abdelrahman shows off the drums he learned to play at age 12. He belongs to Iraq’s centuries-old black minority, guardians of musical traditions but relegated to the margins of society.

Centred in the city of Zubair, near Basra in the far south of Iraq, the community has its origins in East Africa.

Like other remote parts of Iraq, Zubair is a place of poverty and decaying public services, where dusty roads are lined with simple cement houses.

While activists denounce the community’s marginalisation, talk of racism or discrimination offends Zubair’s inhabitants, who prefer the euphemism “dark skin” in Arabic to the word “black”.