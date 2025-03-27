European far-right politicians gather in Jerusalem for anti-Semitism conference

European far-right politicians are set to attend a conference on fighting anti-Semitism organised by the Israeli government on Thursday in Jerusalem, a move that has divided the international Jewish community.

Among those invited to the symposium are a member of Hungary’s Fidesz party and France’s National Rally (RN), whose co-founder was known for his anti-Semitic comments.

Set to speak at the event is the RN’s current president Jordan Bardella, capping an unprecedented trip to Israel by a leader of his party.

Bardella on Wednesday visited sites where Hamas militants carried out their 7 October, 2023 attack on southern Israel.

Bardella first travelled to a memorial marking the site of the Nova music festival, where Hamas fighters killed more than 370 people, including French nationals.

“I came here first and foremost because I believe it’s vital for us to never forget what happened on 7 October, 2023, here in Israel, what Islamism and the Hamas terrorist movement were capable of,” he said.