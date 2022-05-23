Iran says Guards colonel shot dead in Tehran attack

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel was shot dead outside his Tehran home on Sunday, the Guards said, blaming his “assassination” on assailants linked to the United States and its allies.

The killing of Colonel Sayyad Khodai is the most high profile murder inside Iran since the November 2020 killing of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Iran had accused Israel of masterminding the attack on Fakhrizadeh’s convoy near Tehran, and later identified him as a deputy defence minister.

On Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said that “elements linked to global arrogance”—a reference to the US and its allies, including Israel—were responsible for the “terrorist act” that claimed Khodai’s life.