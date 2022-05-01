Israel arrests suspects in killing of West Bank settler guard

Israeli forces on Saturday arrested the suspected killers of a Jewish settlement guard shot in a West Bank attack claimed by a Palestinian armed group that linked it to violence in Jerusalem.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, one of the main militant groups active in the Israeli-occupied territory, claimed responsibility for the shooting which, along with the killing of a Palestinian, brought a deadly conclusion to a Friday marked by clashes at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

The Israeli army said the guard was on duty at the entrance to the Ariel settlement on Friday night when attackers opened fire, fatally wounding him.

He was later identified as 23-year-old Vyacheslav Golev.