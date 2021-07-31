Israel blames Iran over lethal attack on oil tanker

Two crew members of an oil tanker managed by a prominent Israeli businessman’s company were killed off Oman in what appears to be a drone attack, the vessel’s London-based operator and the US military said Friday, with Israel blaming Iran.

Tehran is “sowing violence and destruction,” an Israeli official said.

The Islamic Republic “is not only Israel’s problem, but it is the world’s problem. Its behaviour threatens the freedom of navigation and global commerce”, the official added.

US Navy forces came to the aid of the crew in response to an emergency distress call and saw evidence of the attack, said an American military statement.