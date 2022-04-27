Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank again

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man and wounded three others in West Bank clashes early Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said, a day after the fatal shooting of another Palestinian.

The Israeli army told AFP it was "conducting counterterrorism activity" in the city of Jenin, but did not comment on any casualties.

Israeli security forces have stepped up operations in the occupied West Bank, particularly around Jenin where there are active fighters from several armed groups, after a series of attacks in Israel since late March.

The man killed in the latest incident was identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Massad, from the village of Burqin in the northern West Bank.

He was shot in the head, a hospital official told WAFA.