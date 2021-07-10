Israeli settlements amount to war crime, says UN rights expert

Israeli settlements in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank amount to a war crime, a UN human rights investigator said on Friday, calling on countries to inflict a cost on Israel for its "illegal occupation".

Michael Lynk, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, was addressing a session of the UN Human Rights Council, boycotted by Israel which does not recognise his mandate or cooperate with him.

"In my report, I conclude that the Israeli settlements do amount to a war crime," Lynk said.