Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clash with Israel

A Palestinian teenager was killed Wednesday in clashes with Israeli troops that erupted during a visit by right-wing politicians to a sensitive religious site in the occupied West Bank, multiple sources said.

The Palestinian health ministry said: "Mahdi Mohammad Hashash died of serious wounds caused by shrapnel that hit different parts of his body during the occupation's incursion into Nablus," the largest city in the northern West Bank.

The ministry said he was 15. It was not immediately clear if he was killed by an explosive he was carrying, or by Israeli fire.