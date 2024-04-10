President Biden brings up Gaza, Sudan in Eid message

US President Joe Biden extended his wishes to Muslims across the world on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr while also reflecting on the ongoing conflict and displacement in Gaza, and Sudan.

Taking to his official X handle, Biden posted, “As Muslim families and communities come together for Eid al-Fitr, they are also reflecting on the pain felt by so many. My thoughts are with those around the world enduring conflict, hunger, and displacement, including in places such as Gaza and Sudan.”