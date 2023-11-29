Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

Efforts intensified Wednesday to extend a halt in deadly violence in Gaza as a truce was set to expire, with a source saying militant group Hamas was willing to free more Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

A current cessation of hostilities was scheduled to end early Thursday after a six-day pause in a conflict sparked by deadly Hamas attacks that prompted a devastating Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken was due to travel to Israel on Wednesday to push for an extension of the pause in fighting, while UN secretary general Antonio Guterres demanded a more lasting ceasefire.

Gazans are "in the midst of an epic humanitarian catastrophe," Guterres said, after seven weeks of bombing that have left buildings levelled and inhabitants short of food and water.

"Intense negotiations are taking place to prolong the truce -- which we strongly welcome -- but we believe we need a true humanitarian ceasefire," he told a UN Security Council meeting.

Sixty Israeli hostages and 180 Palestinian prisoners have been released under the truce agreement to the joy of their relatives -- but Wednesday also saw fresh reminders of the tragic stakes of the conflict.

Israel's army said it was investigating a report by Hamas's armed wing that a 10-month-old baby hostage, his four-year-old brother and their mother had all been killed in Gaza.

The military was "assessing the accuracy of the information", it said in a statement.

"Hamas is wholly responsible for the security of all hostages in the Gaza Strip," it added. "Hamas' actions continue to endanger the hostages, which include nine children."

With tensions high despite the truce, the Palestinian health ministry in the occupied West Bank said the Israeli army shot and killed an eight-year-old boy and a teenager in the territory on Wednesday.

The Israeli army said it was "verifying" the information.

