Amnesty accuses Israel of ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Amnesty’s Israel branch said it was not involved in the report and “does not accept” the allegation of genocide.

Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard accused Israel of treating the Palestinians in Gaza “as a subhuman group unworthy of human rights and dignity, demonstrating its intent to physically destroy them”.

“Our damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide. It must stop now,” she said in a statement.

Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been fighting Israel in Gaza, welcomed the report as a “message to the international community... on the need to act to bring an end to this genocide”.

The group’s unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack which triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 44,580 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry which the United Nations considers reliable.