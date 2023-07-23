Iran’s Zoroastrians keep ancient, sacred flame burning

A Zoroastrian priest dressed in white carefully added wood to a fire that has burned for centuries inside an Iranian temple, sacred to one of the world’s oldest religions.

The fragrant holy fire, kept in a large bronze goblet, “has been burning for more than 1,500 years”, said Simin, a tour guide welcoming visitors to the Zoroastrian fire temple in Iran’s central Yazd province.

Zoroastrianism dates back some 3,500 years, but centuries of persecution have dwindled its numbers and a fast-changing modern world has left it struggling to adjust.

Founded by the prophet Zarathustra, it was the predominant religion of the ancient Persian empire, until the rise of Islam with the Arab conquests of the seventh century.

Today, the Zoroastrian community is estimated at around 200,000 people who live mainly in Iran and India.