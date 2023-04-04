Israel’s Netanyahu puts defence minister’s sacking on hold

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will delay the dismissal of his defence chief, announced over a week ago after the minister called for a halt to the government’s flagship justice overhaul, a source close the matter said on Monday.

Netanyahu announced he was firing Yoav Gallant on 26 March, following Gallant’s public call to pause the bitterly contested plans for the judiciary, which opened social divisions he said were affecting the military and threatening Israel’s security.

The plan, which would see a tightening of government control over judicial appointments and give parliament the power to overturn many Supreme Court decisions, triggered unprecedented nationwide demonstrations, some involving military reservists saying they might refuse call-ups.