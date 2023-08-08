Israel demolishes home of alleged Palestinian attacker

Israel's army said Tuesday it demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of killing a soldier and his brother in the occupied West Bank, which has seen months of violence.

Clashes occurred during the overnight operation to destroy the residence of Abdel Fatah Khroushah in Askar camp, in the city of Nablus, the military said.

During the operation, several "violent riots were instigated which included rock hurling and tyre burning," it said in a statement.

"In addition, explosive devices were hurled, and live fire was shot at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means."