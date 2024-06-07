Israel hit Gaza school ‘without prior warning’: UNRWA chief

The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency said Thursday that Israel had bombed one of its schools in Gaza “without prior warning” to thousands of displaced people sheltering there.

“Another UNRWA school turned shelter attacked,” Philippe Lazzarini wrote on social media platform X, of the school in the Nuseirat area of central Gaza.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said nine “terrorists” were killed when fighter jets hit the school.

Hagari said in a televised address that the jets had attacked three classrooms where about 30 militants from Islamic Jihad and Hamas were hiding.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital said at least 37 people were killed in the strike.

Lazzarini said the school was sheltering 6,000 displaced people when it was hit.

He added that UNRWA “shares the coordinates of all its facilities (including this school) with the Israeli army and other parties in the conflict”.