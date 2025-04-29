US lost seven multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March

The United States has lost seven multi-million-dollar MQ-9 Reaper drones in the Yemen area since 15 March, a US official said Monday, as the Navy announced a costly warplane fell off an aircraft carrier into the Red Sea.

Washington launched the latest round of its air campaign against Yemen’s Huthis in mid-March, and MQ-9s can be used for both reconnaissance—a key aspect of US efforts to identify and target weaponry the rebels are using to attack shipping in the region—as well as strikes.

“There have been seven MQ-9s that have gone down since 15 March,” the US official said on condition of anonymity, without specifying what caused the loss of the drones, which cost around $30 million apiece.