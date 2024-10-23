Blinken says Sinwar death ‘important opportunity’ to end Gaza war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israel’s leadership on Tuesday that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar presented an “important opportunity” to end the war in Gaza.

“I believe very much that the death of Sinwar does create an important opportunity to bring the hostages home, to bring the war to an end and to ensure Israel’s security,” Blinken said as he met Israeli President Isaac Herzog following talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.