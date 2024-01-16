Jailed Iranian Nobel winner hit with new sentence: Family

An Iranian court has sentenced 2023 Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi to an additional sentence of over one year in prison on charges of spreading propaganda against the Islamic republic while behind bars, her family said on Monday.

The Revolutionary Court sentenced Mohammadi to 15 months in prison after a trial that she boycotted, her family added in their statement.

She was also ordered to spend two years in exile outside Tehran, given a two-year travel ban, and a two-year ban on using a smartphone, restrictions that would come into force after she is eventually freed.