No reduction in Gaza hunger since truce: WHO

The World Health Organization said Thursday there had been little improvement in the amount of aid going into Gaza since a ceasefire took hold -- and no observable reduction in hunger.

"The situation still remains catastrophic because what's entering is not enough," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online press briefing from the UN health agency's Geneva headquarters.

Since the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect on 10 October, there has been "no dent in hunger, because there is not enough food", he warned.

Israel repeatedly cut off aid to the Gaza Strip during the war, exacerbating dire humanitarian conditions. The United Nations said that caused a famine in parts of the Palestinian territory.